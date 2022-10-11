A Ghanaian nurse, Mary Ahenhan Asiamah, and her heartthrob, Dr. Ephraim tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Kumasi

Mary's traditional wedding looks have gone viral, with lots of comments about her fashion sense

Some Ghanaians have opined that the bride, Mary recreated Anita Sefa Boakye's royal wedding look with a slight difference

A Ghanaian nurse and bride, Mary Ahenhan Asiamah has got social media users talking about her gorgeous wedding wardrobe choices.

The bride, Mrs. Asiamah left nothing to the imagination as she reminded us of the royal wedding between Barima Osei Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, and Anita Sefa Boakye of Anita Hotel.

Anita Sefa Boakye's wedding outfits stood out due to the customization and fashion experts who were employed to create masterpieces that can be easily identified when imitated.

Ghanaian nurse, Mary Ahenhan Asiamah recreates Anita Sefa Boakye's look for her 2022 wedding. Photo source: @tailored memories @focus &blur

The gorgeous bride, Mary went all out for her big day to get the same kente fabric with the same pattern and colors for her traditional wedding.

Mary opted for the same style with similar details such as corset trend, off-shoulder, and floor-sweeping train.

Mary wore a drop earring with a similar emerald gem to that of Anita. The two brides have almost the same blend of lipsticks as well. Mary gave us a run for our money with her glueless frontal hairstyle.

The only difference between their looks is the kente that Ghanaian designer Pistis GH used for the corset bust.

Mrs. Asiamah left our jaws dropping when she flaunted her blue bridal fan with peacock feathers, also similar to the color of Anita's fashion accessory.

Some social media users have congratulated the beautiful bride

phils_ushering

I love this congratulations Mary

fruggiesgh__

Elegant

iamnanaadwoa.de

Beautiful , Elegant Bride

psconstancew

Stunning

Some fashion lovers have also expressed their opinions pointing out how she imitated Anita Sefa Boakye's looks.

christy.christo.7146

She copied the style of the wife of Adinkra pie CEO

absolutelynana

Dwomofatabarima Part 3 and 4!!!

pbone19

@absolutelynana I thought it was Anita

miss.j_posh_

@christy.christo.7146 word for word paaaa

mena_amma

@christy.christo.7146 I thought I was the only person who saw it.

obaapa_gee_

@christy.christo.7146 oh yeah she did

