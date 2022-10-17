Dr Adjei Asomdwee said her marital vows in a custom-made dress by fashion designer Sima Brew will stand the test of time as an iconic gown

The gorgeous and energetic bride, Asomdwee, wore a collection of elegant dresses for her multi-day wedding which has become a topic among fashion enthusiasts

The marriage between pro makeup artist Dr Ajdei Asomdwee and Festus, son of the Kessben Group of Companies CEO, is one of the most talked about weddings of the year

Dr Adjei Asomdwee is one of the luckiest brides we have seen this year. She is married to Festus, the son of business mogul and chief executive officer of the Kessben Group of companies.

With a long list of wealthy businessmen in attendance, extravagant decorations, and vendors who provide luxurious services and products, this year is definitely the best wedding we have seen this year.

With all the display of glitz and glam, Asomdwee's wedding wardrobe stood out among all the 2022 brides so far. The pro makeup artist Asomdwee worked with two of the top Ghanaian designers, Sima Brew and Pistis Gh for your talked-about wedding.

The multi-day wedding celebrations started on Thursday and ended on Sunday with a star-studded brunch after thanksgiving.

Dr. Adjei Asomdwee marries Kessben's son, Festus in a plush wedding as she shows off her dance moves in custom-made dresses. @sima_brew @ohemaaglobal @pistisgh Source@Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares four beautiful videos of Dr. Adjei Asomdwee looking effortlessly gorgeous in her expensive wedding wardrobe.

1. Dr. Asomdwee stuns in ombre kente

The pro makeup artiste who has worked with several brides, including celebrities, has first-hand experience with the current kente trends. She opted for an ombre kente for this breathtaking look.

2. Dr. Asomdwee in lace bridal robe

The rich Kumasi bride wore a stunning sleeveless lace bridal robe for this shoot. The stylish robe was designed with floor sweep detachable sleeveless as she smiled for the camera.

3. Dr. Adjei glows in an iconic wedding gown

Fashion designer extraordinaire Sima Brew penned an emotional message to the bride after making this iconic wedding gown.

Hand-embroidered with sequins, this gown has raised the standards for other fashion designers and brides yet to walk down the aisle in 2022.

4. Dr Adjei dazzles in unique lace for a reception dress

Dr Adjei embodied true royalty and luxury in this peculiar lace dress while reciting her vows to Festus.

This wedding is one of the most influential weddings of 2022. The bride wore a stunning hairpiece to match her looks as her long hair was elegantly styled to complete her looks.

