Damien Agyemang: Jackie Appiah Celebrates Her Son's 17th Birthday With Stylish Photo, His Growth Wows Fans
- Star actress Jackie Appiah has shared a stylish photo of her son, Damien Agyemang, on social media
- Jackie Appiah shared the photo in celebration of Damien's 17th birthday which fell on October 13, 2022
- The photo has stirred a lot of reactions from the actress' followers some of whom are impressed by Damien's growth and good looks
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is a proud mother as her only son, Damien Peter Agyemang, turns a year older and inches closer to adulthood.
Jackie's son born in 2005 turned 17 years old on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She could not contain her excitement as she shared a fine photo of the boy showing off his style.
In the photo which was posted on Jackie's Instagram page, Damien is seen rocking a black shirt over a pair of black trousers. He had his shirt unbuttoned to show his chest which was covered in necklaces.
For his shoes, Damien wore a pair of 'old school' loafers in black colour with a pair of black socks. He added other accessories including a diamond-encrusted watch and a pair of black sunglasses.
Sitting on a single couch, the teenager had a big book lying on his lap. It was opened with his right hand on a page.
In her caption to the photo, Jackie went straight to the point of wishing Damien a happy birthday while describing him as her boy.
"Happy birthday my boy ❤️, Damien indeed better," she said.
Jackie Appiah's fans join in celebrating her son Damien's birthday
The photo and birthday message from Jackie to her son garnered a lot of reactions. While many joined the actress to celebrate Damien, others were just amazed by the boy's growth.
adjeteyanang said:
Happy Birthday Champ @damien.ypa Live long and prosper!
theabbykebrand said:
SonShine. Birthday Blessings ❤️
philip_ellis_key said:
Ei wow , Herh he has grown so fine oo
Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah recently went on a recent visit to the United States for the premiere of the movie, Red Carpet, in New York.
During her time there, Jackie went shopping and bought a bracelet which cost over GHC128,000 in cedis.
The actress shut up a lady who was moving with her after the lady attempted to criticise the decision to buy the bracelet.
