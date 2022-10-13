Star actress Jackie Appiah has shared a stylish photo of her son, Damien Agyemang, on social media

Jackie Appiah shared the photo in celebration of Damien's 17th birthday which fell on October 13, 2022

The photo has stirred a lot of reactions from the actress' followers some of whom are impressed by Damien's growth and good looks

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is a proud mother as her only son, Damien Peter Agyemang, turns a year older and inches closer to adulthood.

Jackie's son born in 2005 turned 17 years old on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She could not contain her excitement as she shared a fine photo of the boy showing off his style.

In the photo which was posted on Jackie's Instagram page, Damien is seen rocking a black shirt over a pair of black trousers. He had his shirt unbuttoned to show his chest which was covered in necklaces.

For his shoes, Damien wore a pair of 'old school' loafers in black colour with a pair of black socks. He added other accessories including a diamond-encrusted watch and a pair of black sunglasses.

Sitting on a single couch, the teenager had a big book lying on his lap. It was opened with his right hand on a page.

In her caption to the photo, Jackie went straight to the point of wishing Damien a happy birthday while describing him as her boy.

"Happy birthday my boy ❤️, Damien indeed better," she said.

Jackie Appiah's fans join in celebrating her son Damien's birthday

The photo and birthday message from Jackie to her son garnered a lot of reactions. While many joined the actress to celebrate Damien, others were just amazed by the boy's growth.

adjeteyanang said:

Happy Birthday Champ @damien.ypa Live long and prosper!

theabbykebrand said:

SonShine. Birthday Blessings ❤️

philip_ellis_key said:

Ei wow , Herh he has grown so fine oo

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah recently went on a recent visit to the United States for the premiere of the movie, Red Carpet, in New York.

During her time there, Jackie went shopping and bought a bracelet which cost over GHC128,000 in cedis.

The actress shut up a lady who was moving with her after the lady attempted to criticise the decision to buy the bracelet.

Source: YEN.com.gh