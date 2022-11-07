Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther held a concert on November 6, 2022, to celebrate her 20th anniversary in ministry

The concert was held at the Accra International Conference Center and saw a massive attendance of Ghanaian worshippers

Ghanaian gospel vocalist Esther Piesie celebrated her twentieth anniversary as a gospel singer in grand style. The Way3 Me Yie crooner held a concert to commemorate her debut anniversary and usher worshippers into the presence of God.

Ghanaian stars who attended Piesie Esther's Concert Photo Source: @roselyn_ngissah, @piesieesther, @penalistic_pena

Source: Instagram

Not only was her concert attended by many Ghanaian gospel music lovers but Ghanaian celebrities too. These stars had a good time supporting the veteran gospel singer and worshipping the Lord.

YEN.com.gh presents Ghanaian celebrities who were present at the Piesie Esther At 20 concert.

1.Afia Schwarzenegger

The Ghanaian actress attended the gospel concert with her eight-year-old daughter Adiepena. Afia recounted interpreting some of the Twi songs for her young daughter.

2. Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn Ngissah got sentimental during Piesie Esther's performance, leading her to shed tears midway. At one point, she was seen sitting and wiping her tears with her handkerchief.

3. Selassie Ibrahim

Selassie Ibrahim had a great time in the presence of the Lord. During the Piesie Esther concert, she sat with fellow actress Roselyn Ngissah and radio personality Sokoo Hemaa.

4. Gloria Sarfo

The busy woman she is, Gloria Sarfo made sure she represented at the twentieth anniversary concert after a long day on set.

5. Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel star Diana Hamilton was at the Accra International Conference to support Piesie Esther. She sat in the same lane with other gospel music stars such as Ohemaa Mercy, Odehyieba Priscilla and more.

