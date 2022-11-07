Afia Schwarzenegger, Roselyn Ngissah, Selassie Ibrahim and Other Stars storm Piesie Esther at 20 Concert
- Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther held a concert on November 6, 2022, to celebrate her 20th anniversary in ministry
- The concert was held at the Accra International Conference Center and saw a massive attendance of Ghanaian worshippers
- YEN.com.gh comes through with a list of Ghanaian celebrities who attended the Holy Spirit-filled event
Ghanaian gospel vocalist Esther Piesie celebrated her twentieth anniversary as a gospel singer in grand style. The Way3 Me Yie crooner held a concert to commemorate her debut anniversary and usher worshippers into the presence of God.
Not only was her concert attended by many Ghanaian gospel music lovers but Ghanaian celebrities too. These stars had a good time supporting the veteran gospel singer and worshipping the Lord.
YEN.com.gh presents Ghanaian celebrities who were present at the Piesie Esther At 20 concert.
1.Afia Schwarzenegger
The Ghanaian actress attended the gospel concert with her eight-year-old daughter Adiepena. Afia recounted interpreting some of the Twi songs for her young daughter.
2. Roselyn Ngissah
Roselyn Ngissah got sentimental during Piesie Esther's performance, leading her to shed tears midway. At one point, she was seen sitting and wiping her tears with her handkerchief.
3. Selassie Ibrahim
Selassie Ibrahim had a great time in the presence of the Lord. During the Piesie Esther concert, she sat with fellow actress Roselyn Ngissah and radio personality Sokoo Hemaa.
4. Gloria Sarfo
The busy woman she is, Gloria Sarfo made sure she represented at the twentieth anniversary concert after a long day on set.
5. Diana Hamilton
Ghanaian gospel star Diana Hamilton was at the Accra International Conference to support Piesie Esther. She sat in the same lane with other gospel music stars such as Ohemaa Mercy, Odehyieba Priscilla and more.
