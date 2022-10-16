Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has made history to becomes the first Ghanaian whose album has achieved 100 million streams on Boomplay

Black Sherif's debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was', is definitely loved by many music lovers looking at the feat it has attained

Many of his fervent fans have shown excitement at how far the album has reached looking at the numbers

2022 BET Best International Flow nominee, Black Sherif, has broken records to become one of the most streamed Ghanaian artistes on the international streaming app, Boomplay.

According to Boomplay, Black Sherif's debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was' is the most streamed album on the streaming platform. The album has garnered over 100 million streams.

Per Boomplay's statistics, this makes Blacko, as he is affectionately called, the first Ghanaian to have his album achieve this feat.

The news has excited many fans as they congratulate Black Sherif on this major milestone.

Also, according to Boomplay, for the week of October 10 to 16, Blacko took over the Boomplay Top 10 Chart with three songs from his debut album.

The songs are 'Oh Paradise', 'Konongo Zongo' and '45'. According to Boomplay, these songs have gotten many people glued to the album.

Some reactions on social media compiled by YEN.com.gh.

_god.is.black:

Blackooooo

djshortflex:

He’s the man on top now

iamoriginalalkah99:

BLACK SHERIF To The World ❤️

thephoenixmark:

Blacko!!

flyboi_barron1:

Mr Record setter

j.rode776:

He couldn’t have done it without @boomplaymusicgh Your love for your artists is very great, and we appreciate

rilz_elsabio:

Massive and he is only 20 yrs old.

simonmensah74:

Oil in his head ampa❤️❤️❤️

bra._.qwarmhi:

The new Giant of gh music

