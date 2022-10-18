Tv show host Delay is known for her hard-hitting interview style and the interesting and difficult questions she tends to pose to her guests

It was Osei Felicia's turn to sit on Delay's ''hot seat'' on Sunday, and there was an interesting line of questioning from Delay that sparked reactions on social media

The TikTok star was quizzed on her purpose in life by the tv host as they discussed her family life and career path

Renowned veteran Ghanaian tv host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, is one of Ghana's most revered media personalities and is popular for her ''hardcore'' interviewing style, which tends to put her guests on the spot.

TikTok star, Osei Felicia, was the latest to make an appearance on Delay's The Delay Show. The tv host quizzed the eloquent TikTok star on her family life, what life was like for her growing up, and how she and her siblings and mother became internet sensations.

Delay later drifted to Felicia's career life. The young lady who used to be a nurse said she did not like the profession due to the excruciating pain and suffering she witnessed people go through.

According to her, she did not even complete her clinicals and totally lost interest in the profession. Felicia has a keen interest in comedy, acting, boxing, tv presenting and other career paths.

Her constant switch of careers made Delay question her career objective, saying it looked like Felicia could not find her purpose. The TikTok star, however, explained that interests change over time. Delay's question did not sit well with a few people on social media. Some felt her interviewing style put her guests in a tight spot.

Ghanaians Question Delay's Interview Style

Michael Okoro Ofori had issues with her questions:

It was a needless question she asked her. Her line of questioning sometimes is really disappointing.

Araba Baidoo also said:

As if she has not seen some1 with different jobs before. When I heard that question I was like oo Delay!

Susanna Asare also wrote:

It’s just amazes me how she speaks down to other women. If she thinks this child has no purpose in life, what does that make her

