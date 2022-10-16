'Grace' hitmaker, Amerado Burner, has released the official tracklist for his much-anticipated album, 'Gina'

He shared it on his social media pages, however, when Delay shared it on her Twitter page, it stirred reactions from Netizens

Many have hailed her for not only being a good friend to Amerado Burner but a supportive one

Prolific Ghanaian rapper, Amerado Burner, has released the tracklist for his upcoming album, 'Gina', and this has the internet buzzing after media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay rallied his support for him.

Amerado Burner. Photo Source: @amerado_burner

Source: Instagram

Delay shared the tracklist on her official Twitter page, with many people supporting her move to promote Amerado's newest project.

Captioning the post, she mentioned the album's title and Amerado's name while adding the star and king emojis to the caption.

This shows that Delay definitely supports Amerado's craft as she used these emojis.

Meanwhile, Amerado has announced the official release date for the album to be October 25, 2022, and this has excited many industry players and fans.

Also, many fans have admired the album cover, whereby the 'Box Of Memories' crooner displayed a rich sense of Ghanaian culture.

Some reactions from Netizens concerning the album tracklist release

@DhatBoiYM:

THE MAN # --

@Kwabena_Bawa:

Wifeeeee all the way, We are promoting our husband's Album #GINA after the wedding ‍♀️

@KwameAsiedu_:

Promoter nie

@ashaimancounty:

I fit bet say Delay here these songs 6 months ago before Amerado come up with the album cover sef.

@TonyTara11:

Things we love to see. Top album cover.

@AlphaSarkces:

Grammy Album♥️

delayghana:

Congratulations Kwabena

kofijamar:

Up and running nana

fameye_music:

On them

Black Sherif's 'The Villain I Never Was' Becomes The First Ghanaian Album To Garner 100M Streams On Boomplay

2022 BET Best International Flow nominee, Black Sherif, has broken records to become one of the most streamed Ghanaian artistes on the international streaming app, Boomplay.

According to Boomplay, Black Sherif's debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was' is the most streamed album on the streaming platform. The album has garnered over 100 million streams.

Per Boomplay's statistics, this makes Blacko, as he is affectionately called, the first Ghanaian to have his album achieve this feat.

Source: YEN.com.gh