Media perosnality Serwaa Amihere has gone to court after it was alleged that business mogul Henry Fitz dropped her personal videos

The documents shared the sequence of events of how she found out about the personal videos from her makeup artist, Colleen Nhyira Afful

It also revealed that she paid GH¢20k to stop the videos and pictures from surfacing on social media

Court documents revealing that media personality Serwaa Amihere paid a ransom of GH¢20,000 to stop scammers from dropping her personal video has surfaced online.

Serwaa Amihere allegedly paid GH¢20k to stop personal videos from dropping

by the Dansoman Circuit Court revealed that on December 3, 's makeup artist Colleen Nhyira Afful called her to inform her about someone having access to her explicit pictures and needed GH¢5,000 to keep mute.

According to Nhyira, the person said the said amount should be transferred to the MTN mobile money account number 0558247205, which bears the name Edem Saviour Ketti.

The document also stated that on April 2, 2024, another MTN number, 0555252660, called and demanded an amount of GH¢20,000, and threatened that if that amount were not sent in a minute, Serwaa Amihere's explicit videos would be dropped.

Unfortunately, for Serwaa Amihere, the person went ahead and dropped the said pictures after taking the ransom.

The document further stated that on April 3, 2024, Serwaa Amihere filed a complaint with the Ghana Police Service and upon surveillance, Edem Saviour Ketti, a filmmaker residing at Adjuringanor, Accra, was arrested at his hideout at Dworwulu.

During investigations, Mr Ketti admitted to having used his Ghana Card to register the said MTN mobile money account mumber 0558247205, and gave same to Candylove Kwakyewaa Ahabio, a trader residing Achimota Kingsby Accra, which she subsequently gave same number to Henry Amponsah aka Henry Fitz,

The reports stated that efforts are underway to apprehend Henry Fitz to face the law since he is at large.

The report stated that the case is still under investigation.

Below are the court documents detailing events about Serwaa Amihere's personal video.

