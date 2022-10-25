Ghanaian actor John Dumelo is known to share his opinion and offer advice on agriculture in Ghana

With the price hike in cooking oil, the actor-turned-farmer has proposed the use of natural shea butter instead

John Dumleo's suggestion sparked conversations on social media, with netizens having mixed reactions

John Dumelo has constantly engaged his followers in farming discourse. From suggesting the best farm practices to giving tips on how one can start farming, the popular farmer has been sharing his agricultural knowledge.

Similarly, the farmer and politician hopped on social media to give his two cents on the sudden price hike of vegetable cooking oil in Ghana.

John Dumelo suggests using shea butter as cooking oil Photo Source: @johnduemlo (Instagram), Ifiok Ettang

Source: Getty Images

The celebrated actor offered a cheaper alternative to the commonly used oil, asking his followers to consider natural shea butter.

As an advocate for patronizing local Ghanaian products, John Dumelo reminded his followers of the product's abundance in the Northern region. This removes the need to import the product, resulting in a lower cost.

Considering the nutritional and economic benefits of shea butter, John Dumelo expressed surprise at the lack of attention on the product. He wrote;

Natural shea butter oil can be used for cooking and it’s in abundance in the Northern part of Ghana. So why are we not promoting its use?

Social Media Followers Debate on John Dumelo's Shea Butter Suggestion

Felix Whitelaw

It gets attention and hype, then they increase the prize.

Zulu Queen Dommetieru

Exactly, we call it the multipurpose oil. We use it for all human needs

Kwadwo Wiredu Boadu

John u shdnt have said dix so that those of us who knw it will continue using it low key.

Jannie Okumu

Just export it to other African countries it will become a great income earner

Kwame Amoani Domsuro

And it's even healthier with a lot nutritional content.

Source: YEN.com.gh