YEN.com.gh previously reported on Ghana's local currency worsening and now selling for almost GH¢14 for $1 at most forex bureaus

From October 17 to October 19, 2022, forex bureaus in Accra were selling $1 for between GH¢12.50 and GH¢12.95

The sudden depreciation has angered many Ghanaians, including Nana Aba Anamoah, Efia Odo, and others

The recent depreciation in the local Ghanaian currency has sent many Ghanaians into panic and concern. With $1 selling for over GH¢14, with a 6% depreciation in the last three days, many Ghanaians have lost hope of a bright future in Ghana.

Yvonne Nelson, Nana Aba Anamoah and Efia Odo

Source: Instagram

Filled with frustrations, many Ghanaians took to social media to vent their frustrations. The Ghanaian celebrities did not keep still and went online to lash out at the government for the current economic hardships. They also expressed concern for citizens who earn little and have to spend more.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian celebrities and personalities who let out their grievances either in a hilarious manner or filled with fury.

1. Nana Aba Anamoah

The Ghanaian media personality expressed concern for parents of toddlers and nursing babies. The high cost of their necessities was alarming to Nana Aba Anamoah.

2. Efia Odo

The Ghanaian actress and media personality likened Ghana to hell after hearing of the new Dollar rate. She also accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of leaving many Ghanaians heartbroken.

3. Yvonne Nelson

The celebrated Ghanaian actress claimed President Nana Akufo-Addo was unconcerned about the current situation as he would no longer be contesting for the presidency after his tenure ends.

4. Kwaw Kese

The legendary Ghanaian rapper assumed a new role as a prophet. He gave a prediction on the Dollar rate in the next two months.

5. Cookie Tee

Ghanaian television host Cookie Tee was distressed and short of words as she pondered the nation's future following the sudden Cedi depreciation against the Dollar.

6. M.anifest

The Ghanaian rapper engaged his followers in a fun game, asking them to dedicate songs to the depreciating currency. To which he dedicated Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat, insinuating the Cedi had fallen down flat.

Yvonne Nelsons Lament Sharp Increase In Medicine She Uses To Avoid Going Blind

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson recently took to social media to urge Ghana's president to resolve the country's ongoing economic difficulties.

She revealed that the medicine she used to buy for Ghc120 is now selling for Ghc273 or even Ghc300 in some pharmacies. Yvonne stated that she needed the medicine to control the pressure in her eyes, which could lead to glaucoma.

