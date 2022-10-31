US Actress Gabrielle Union And Family Arrive in Ghana For Wade Tour 2022; Receive Warm Welcome at Airport
- American actress Gabrielle Union has touched down in Ghana with her husband, NBA Superstar Dwyane Wade, and daughter, Kaavia James
- The celebrity family's trip to Ghana is part of the lovely family's private world tour dubbed the Wade Tour 2022
- At the Kotoka International Airport, the family was given a warm welcome by a group of traditional dancers
Popular American actress Gabrielle Union-Wade is in Ghana. The Bad Boys star visited the country with her husband, retired NBA Superstar Dwyane Wade, and their three-year-old daughter Kaavia James.
The beautiful family touched down on October 31, 2022, as part of their annual family world tour, which they dubbed the Wade Tour 2022. Gabrielle Union's visit to Ghana comes after she celebrated her 50th birthday in grand style in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
A video shared on UTV Ghana on Instagram showed the family receiving flowers at the Kotoka International Airport. A group of dancers also put up a beautiful 'adowa' performance which impressed the couple greatly.
The dancers also invited Kaavia to dance with them, teaching her a few moves in the process. The little girl, a popular online meme, was seen copying the dance moves.
Social Media Users React to Gabrielle Union's Arrival In Ghana
don_sapo7
Everyday we’re fooling when people comes from outside the country ♂️♂️♂️♂️
dennisaning
where tf is our pride stuck at. we always treating these people like they're better humans than we are
akosua_nokturnal
Kaavia is confused you guys have been using her for stickers
cathys_tach_
And what are they coming to do for Ghana ??
@sikanikwame_
Gabrielle Union and Husband in Ghana ? This Addo Deezy ein PR hard
_lormiiiii_
Are they coming to take some of us away cos I’m ready
@artificialhipss
It’s Kaavia James dancing Adowa for me . Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade welcome to Ghana
McBrown: Actress Welcomes US Actor Khalil Kain To Ghana, Makes Him Dance Adowa & Spray Money At Kotoka
Meanwhile, American actor and filmmaker Khalil Kain touched in Ghana amidst a grand welcome from many Ghanaian celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Nikki Samonas, Gloria Sarfo, and many others.
The Hollywood star who arrived in the country to shoot the second part of the movie Coming to Africa was welcomed by Nana Ama McBrown, who danced the popular Ghanaian dance "adowa," as she encouraged the American actor to dance.
Source: YEN.com.gh