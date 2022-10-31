American actress Gabrielle Union has touched down in Ghana with her husband, NBA Superstar Dwyane Wade, and daughter, Kaavia James

The celebrity family's trip to Ghana is part of the lovely family's private world tour dubbed the Wade Tour 2022

At the Kotoka International Airport, the family was given a warm welcome by a group of traditional dancers

Popular American actress Gabrielle Union-Wade is in Ghana. The Bad Boys star visited the country with her husband, retired NBA Superstar Dwyane Wade, and their three-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

The beautiful family touched down on October 31, 2022, as part of their annual family world tour, which they dubbed the Wade Tour 2022. Gabrielle Union's visit to Ghana comes after she celebrated her 50th birthday in grand style in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Gabrielle Union and family arrive in Ghana Photo Source: @gabunion, @utvghana

Source: Instagram

A video shared on UTV Ghana on Instagram showed the family receiving flowers at the Kotoka International Airport. A group of dancers also put up a beautiful 'adowa' performance which impressed the couple greatly.

The dancers also invited Kaavia to dance with them, teaching her a few moves in the process. The little girl, a popular online meme, was seen copying the dance moves.

Social Media Users React to Gabrielle Union's Arrival In Ghana

don_sapo7

Everyday we’re fooling when people comes from outside the country ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

dennisaning

where tf is our pride stuck at. we always treating these people like they're better humans than we are

akosua_nokturnal

Kaavia is confused you guys have been using her for stickers

cathys_tach_

And what are they coming to do for Ghana ??

@sikanikwame_

Gabrielle Union and Husband in Ghana ? This Addo Deezy ein PR hard

_lormiiiii_

Are they coming to take some of us away cos I’m ready

@artificialhipss

It’s Kaavia James dancing Adowa for me . Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade welcome to Ghana

McBrown: Actress Welcomes US Actor Khalil Kain To Ghana, Makes Him Dance Adowa & Spray Money At Kotoka

Meanwhile, American actor and filmmaker Khalil Kain touched in Ghana amidst a grand welcome from many Ghanaian celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Nikki Samonas, Gloria Sarfo, and many others.

The Hollywood star who arrived in the country to shoot the second part of the movie Coming to Africa was welcomed by Nana Ama McBrown, who danced the popular Ghanaian dance "adowa," as she encouraged the American actor to dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh