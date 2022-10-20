American actor and filmmaker Khalil Kain has arrived in Ghana to begin work on a movie project

The actor was given a grand welcome upon his arrival at the Kotoka Airport by actress Nana Ama McBrown

A video of the special welcome shows McBrown making Kain spray money on little girl and dance 'adowa'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has welcomed American actor and movie producer Khalil Kain to Ghana in a grand style.

McBrown welcomed the Hollywood star as he touched at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Kain is in Ghana to shoot the part of his Coming To Africa movie which features McBrown and other Ghanaian movie stars.

Nana Ama McBrown was at the Kotoka Airport to welcome American actor Khalil Kain Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Arriving at the airport to welcome Kain, McBrown rode in her wine-coloured Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and looked very hearty.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

McBrown and Khalil Kain dance 'adowa'

After getting down from her car, she went straight to the arrival hall and was spotted hugging the actor who had been given a bouquet.

Not long after, McBrown was spotted dancing 'adowa', a traditional Akan dance, as the welcome party led by a dancing little girl approached them. She dipped her hands in her pocket to bring out some money which she sprayed on the girl.

The actress then moved towards Khalil Kain and gave him some money to spray on the little girl while encouraging dance.

See the video as shared by Instagram blogger @nkokonsa below:

Fans hail McBrown over welcome for Khalil Kain

The video of McBrown's welcome for the American actor has sparked lovely reactions online.

joyousashanti said:

Beautiful ❤️

lopezofficial01 said:

Ghana is hard but not really hard for certain people……

akosua_papabi_4real said:

@iamamamcbrown please I want to come and teach you how to dance the Adowa well wai please ❤️

nuamahonline

❤️Nice

McBrown Gets Surrounded In Town By Large Crowd

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Nana Ama McBrown met some fans while in town, and she was shown massive love by the large crowd of people who surrounded her.

The beautiful and humble actress shared a hug with a few of the excited folks, and a beautiful video of the nice moment made its way to social media.

Many netizens were pleased to see the beautiful video and praised Nana Ama for being a friendly and open person.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh