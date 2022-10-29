This Saturday's edition of one of Ghana's most-watched entertainment shows, UnitedShowbiz, promises to be exciting

Diana Asamoah, Brother Sammy and ACP Kofi Sarpong are guests on the latest episode of the program, and it has got fans excited

The trio, who are veterans in the Ghanaian gospel music space, are set to thrill fans with exciting live band performances

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

UnitedShowbiz, one of Ghana's most-watched entertainment programs, kicks off on Saturdays at 9 pm.

Photo: Diana Asamoah And ACP Kofi Sarpong Source: thedianaasamoah, officialkofisarpong, iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The show's latest edition promises to be enthralling as three very respected gospel musicians, Diana Asamoah, Brother Sammy and ACP Kofi Sarpong, are set to set the UTV studios ablaze with some exciting live band performances.

The three veterans sit with the host, Nana Ama McBrown, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Amanda Jissih, who's also a guest on the show.

UTV's official Instagram page announced the appearance of the trio on the show, which got many fans excited as they prepared their dancing shoes in anticipation of the program.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

UnitedShowbiz makes Saturday nights very interesting as hardcore fans of the show make it a point not to miss out on the drama and action. This weekend's edition promises to be fun-packed.

Ghanaians Excited To See Diana Asamoah, Brother Sammy And ACP Kofi Sarpong On UnitedShowbiz

harrytwum8 said:

This week on United showbiz di3333 we are going to dance throughout the show. Can't wait

imdennix1957 was also excited:

Can't wait to see DWP member Arnold on the dance floor

nhyirah_blaq also wrote:

This one isn’t about getting on our shoes ready , Nooo…We’re actually getting seated for English Class. # Laugh_mology

brimag_cosmetics anticipated drama:

What songs will Diana Asamoah sing??

__o52k also commented:

I see two pandemics on the list

Prophet Kumchacha: Preacher Clashes with Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo over 'Ridiculed' Presidential Ambition (Video)

In other news, Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kumchacha engaged in a war of words with entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on United Showbiz on Saturday.

The preacher reacted with fury after Asamoah-Baidoo seemingly ridiculed his quest to become the president of Ghana in 2025.

At a point, Prophet Kumchacha threatened to slap the famous pundit if he continued with his unpleasant remarks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh