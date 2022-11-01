The death of Davido's son Ifeanyi is still shaking social media as many have refused to believe the tragic news

As Nigerians are expressing hurt and concern, the singer's colleagues in the entertainment industry are devastated as well

Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, comedian AY, and a host of other stars have taken to their social media pages to react to the tragic loss

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians are currently shaken following the tragic news of Davido's son Ifeanyi's death.

The three-year-old reportedly passed on after drowning in the pool in his father's Banana Island mansion.

Nigerian celebs send prayers to Davido and Chioma Photo credit: @davido

Source: UGC

Williams Uchemba confirmed the news after blogs already spread the rumour on social media.

Iyabo Ojo, others heartbroken over Ifeanyi's death

Davido is well-loved both at home and abroad, and the love has been extended to all his beautiful children, including the late Ifeanyi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Comedian AY, on his page, expressed how unfair and tragic the death of a child is to anyone.

Iyabo Ojo disclosed that she was hoping the news would be fake just like many people.

The actress is also devastated and sad and feels especially for Chioma who birthed Ifeanyi.

Another Actress Bimbo Thomas made it known that the loss of a child is unnatural, she also added a quick prayer point.

"No parent is meant to lose a child , it’s not our portion. God abeg."

Filmmaker Femi Adebayo also took to his Instagram page with a post submitting to the will of God as he sent prayers to Davido, Chioma, and the rest of the family.

Media personality, Nedu prayed for strength for the mourning parents.

"He that sees the end before the beginning will give your family all the strength needed to bear this loss. This is the hardest thing a parent can go through. May God heal your hearts."

British rapper and Burna Boy's ex Stefflon Don also took to her Twitter handle to send prayers to Davido and Chioma.

"Prayers up for Chioma and Davido ❤️"

Davido gushes over son Ifeanyi as he teaches him to swim inside pool in his mansion

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was spotted teaching his only son, Ifeanyi, how to swim.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the Electricity crooner was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.

Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng