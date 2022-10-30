E-Choke singer Sefa was one of the main attractions at the just-ended 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

Sefa gave a scintilating performance and had a white man kneeling and begging her to dance with him

A video of Sefa and the white man's moment on has popped up online leaving many social media users in stitches

The 2022 edition of Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA UK 2022) has come off at the Royal Regency Events Centre in London on Saturday, October 29.

The night saw many special moments including the emergence of young rapper Black Sherif as the overall best artiste of the year among other awards.

One of the special moments was produced by singer Sefa when she arrived on stage to deliver an entertaining performance.

Sefa brought the GMA UK 2022 with a thrilling performance @ghkwaku

Appearing on the stage, the E-Choke singer rocked a short yellow-coloured dress which brought out her hourglass figure as she wiggled her waist.

Sefa brings 'obroni' on stage at GMA UK 2022

During her performance, Sefa got one white man (obroni) so excited that he came out to dance with her when she went into the crowd.

After a while, Sefa left the crowd to climb up the stage leaving the man who was dressed in wine-coloured kaftan with scarf made in the colours of the Ghana flag around his neck.

Just when everybody thought the 'obroni' was going back to his seat, he went down on his knees to beg Sefa to allow him join her on stage.

The singer granted the white man's request and he was full of smiles as he joined her. From there, it was all coziness as Sefa turned her back for him to grind.

See below for the video as shared by Instagram blogger GH Kwaku.

Sefa's video gets Ghanaians talking

The video of Sefa and the obroni's dance has sparked loads of funny reactions on social media.

millyblinksmilly said:

oyibo fall flat for my sis oo

adwubi2015 said:

Sefa has a beautiful heart this is beautiful to watch

official_stephanieaddo said:

The man is a whole mood…y’all local men copy that!

osei.media said:

He just wanted to twiii the 3to)

tommie._______ said:

That sefa girl is the reason most of us won’t go to heaven… cos eeei

Afia Schwar bashes celebs who supported Akufo-Addo

In other news, controversial Ghanaian celebrity, Afia Schwarzenegger, has criticised her fellow celebrities who campaigned for President Akufo-Addo.

The condemnation results from the current economic crisis and hardship that is felt in the country by all Ghanaians.

Several netizens reacted to the video she made on her Instagram page, with many praising her for her bravery and honesty.

