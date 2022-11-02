Shatta Wale has caused a major stir on social media with allegations he has made against his former manager Bulldog

The dancehall star alleged that Bulldog had a hand in the brutal murder of Fennec Okyere, the manager of Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese

His statement has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many netizens expressing disappointment in Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has caused a stir on social media after alleging his former manager Bulldog was the mastermind behind the death of a person believed to be Fennec Okyere, Kwaw Kese's manager.

His post comes after Bulldog leaked part of his Gift of God Album tracklist, revealing the international collaborations on the yet-to-be-released project.

In a rant on social media, Shatta Wale wrote;

Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time !!

He also expressed his readiness to assist the court as a witness with information Bulldog had personally told him.

Shatta Wale ended his note with a warning. He wrote;

Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time !!!

Fennec Okyere was brutally murdered in 2014.

Facebook Users React To Shatta Wale Accusing Bulldog of Fennec Okyere's Murder

Constant Yatopo

This Is Serious

Nana Mensah

Shatta wale sometimes you make us regret following you abaiii be serious for ones in your life

Salifu Ibrahim

This friendship lacked integrity before the breakaway.

Desmond Jiggie Kumordzie

U not wise or intelligent at all tweaaaa u think u know how da law works smh

Ibrahim Abdul Nasir

Stop fooling and give us hit track

Ebo Ainoo

Over to you Ghana police

Shatta Wale: Bulldog leaks Gift of God Tracklist; Unveils Collabs with John Legend, Naira Marley and More

YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian artist manager Bulldog posting a list of international stars rumoured to appear on Shatta Wale's highly anticipated Gift of God Album. He dropped the list on his Facebook account.

The list included American singer John Legend, UK rapper Stefflon Don, Nigerian music star Naira Marley, and Jamaican dancehall icons Popcaan and Vybz Kartel.

