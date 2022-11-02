Shatta Wale Accuses Bulldog of Having a Hand in the Death of Kwaw Kese's Manager Fennec Okyere
- Shatta Wale has caused a major stir on social media with allegations he has made against his former manager Bulldog
- The dancehall star alleged that Bulldog had a hand in the brutal murder of Fennec Okyere, the manager of Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese
- His statement has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many netizens expressing disappointment in Shatta Wale
Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has caused a stir on social media after alleging his former manager Bulldog was the mastermind behind the death of a person believed to be Fennec Okyere, Kwaw Kese's manager.
His post comes after Bulldog leaked part of his Gift of God Album tracklist, revealing the international collaborations on the yet-to-be-released project.
Shatta Wale and Bulldog: Ghana Police Service to probe into murder of Kwaw Kesse's manager Fennec Okyere
In a rant on social media, Shatta Wale wrote;
Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time !!
He also expressed his readiness to assist the court as a witness with information Bulldog had personally told him.
Shatta Wale ended his note with a warning. He wrote;
Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time !!!
Fennec Okyere was brutally murdered in 2014.
Facebook Users React To Shatta Wale Accusing Bulldog of Fennec Okyere's Murder
Constant Yatopo
This Is Serious
Nana Mensah
Shatta wale sometimes you make us regret following you abaiii be serious for ones in your life
Salifu Ibrahim
This friendship lacked integrity before the breakaway.
Bulldog Advises Shatta Wale to Beg Black Sherif for a Collaboration; Comment Sparks Massive Reactions Online
Desmond Jiggie Kumordzie
U not wise or intelligent at all tweaaaa u think u know how da law works smh
Ibrahim Abdul Nasir
Stop fooling and give us hit track
Ebo Ainoo
Over to you Ghana police
Shatta Wale: Bulldog leaks Gift of God Tracklist; Unveils Collabs with John Legend, Naira Marley and More
YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian artist manager Bulldog posting a list of international stars rumoured to appear on Shatta Wale's highly anticipated Gift of God Album. He dropped the list on his Facebook account.
The list included American singer John Legend, UK rapper Stefflon Don, Nigerian music star Naira Marley, and Jamaican dancehall icons Popcaan and Vybz Kartel.
Source: YEN.com.gh