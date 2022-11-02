Shatta Wale's former manager Bulldog has unveiled some of the international collaborations on the Gift of God Album on Facebook

The frustrated artist manager and entertainment pundit lashed out at Shatta Wale for delaying the album release

His Facebook post has stirred massive reactions on social media, with netizens being divided in their stance

The online beef between Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale and his former manager Bulldog has taken a new turn.

A frustrated Bulldog took to Facebook to share details of Shatta Wale's upcoming Gift of God Album. His post was in response to Shatta Wale claiming Bulldog was never his manager but more of an errands boy.

Bulldog leaks Gift of God album tracklist Photo Source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah, BullGod of Bullhaus

Bulldog's Facebook post, sighted by YEN.com.gh, had a list of international stars alleged to feature on Shatta Wale's much-anticipated album. The acts include American singer John Legend, UK rapper Stefflon Don, Nigerian music star Naira Marley, Jamaican dancehall icons, and Popcaan and Vybz Kartel.

The artist manager, considered a big brother to Shatta Wale, also advised his younger brother to release the album he has been teasing since 2020.

Social Media Users React To Bulldog's Facebook Post

While some applauded Bulldog for the leak, others criticized him, with another sector of netizens suspecting Shatta Wale planned this move.

Shatta Wale Jabs Bulldog, Claims He Only Sent Bulldog On Errands To Claim Performance Fee

In other news, Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at Bulldog, claiming the renowned artist manager was never his manager. According to the internationally recognized dancehall star, he mostly sent Bulldog on errands.

Shatta Wale explained that Bulldog mostly assisted in picking up his performance fees from event organizers but has never brought him an endorsement deal.

