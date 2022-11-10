Osei Kwame Despite's first son Kennedy Osei will soon become a lawyer as he gets called to the Ghana Bar

A video has popped up showing Kennedy Osei's time at the Ghana Law School and the effort he put into becoming a lawyer

The video shows Kennedy sleeping on the floor after learning and also teaching some of his mates in class

Kennedy Osei, the first son of Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, is set to become a lawyer.

The Despite Media General Manager is part of 785 new lawyers who will be enrolled as members of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) on Friday, November 9, 2022.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the news of Kennedy Osei's call to the Ghana Bar triggered loads of reactions on social media.

While many congratulated him on his achievement, others sought to attribute his success to the fact that he was the son of a rich man.

But it looks like the suggestion that Kennedy Osei may have had it easy on his way to becoming a lawyer is not true.

Kennedy Osei slept in class and thought his mates at the Ghana School of Law

A video has popped up showing Kennedy Osei's time at the Ghana School of Law showing he has put in a lot of effort to pass his exams.

In the video sighted on Instagram page @shadrackamonoocrabbe, Kennedy is seen sleeping under a table after learning.

A part of the video also showed Kennedy Osei standing in front of his mates and lecturing them on a topic.

From the video, the Despite Media General Manager seems to have put in a lot of effort to achieve this feat.

Ama Governor denied call to Ghana Bar over YouTube/TikTok videos & tweet

Meanwhile, Ghanaian Twitter erupted on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after news emerged a popular tweep, Ama Governor, had been denied a call to become a member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Ama Governor, known in private as Elorm Ababio, a graduate of Ghana Law School, was expected to be called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.

But reports emerged online that Ama Governor the General Legal Council (GLC) has refused her the call.

Source: YEN.com.gh