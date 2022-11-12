Engineers & Planners boss Ibrahim Mahama has shared a video of a recent trip he had on his private jet

The video showed Ibrahim's arrival at the hangar and his ushering into the plush interior of the airplane which he has named Dzata

Ibrahim's video has inspired many people on his Instagram page and they have been singing his praises

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has given his admirers a look into his much-talked-about private jet.

Ibrahim, the CEO of the mining company Engineers & Planners (E&P), gave Ghanaians the look in a new video on social media.

The video shared on the businessman's Instagram page showed the businessman arriving at the hangar where the plane was parked.

Wearing a black jacket, Ibrahim Mahama was welcomed to the location by a white man believed to be a member of the flight crew.

The white man took Ibrahim's bag from the car and followed him as he climbed into the plane. The E&P boss was sighted sitting in the plane. The camera panned across to show parts of the interior of Ibrahim's plane.

Details of Ibrahim Mahama's private jet

Considered one of the wealthiest people in Ghana, Ibrahim is known to be the first individual to own a private jet in the country.

His plane is Bombardier 604 luxury jet named Dzata, the same name as his cement company. News Of his plane first came up when the New York Times reported in 2014 that the aircraft had been flagged by the US for a trip to Iran.

Sharing the video Ibrahim wished his followers a happy weekend.

See below for the video:

Video of Ibrahim Mahama's private jet gets Ghanaians hailing him

The video shared by Ibrahim Mahama seems to have motivated a lot of his followers. Many of them have taken to the comment section to hail him.

ms._ocansey said:

"Oh God, when will I board a plane ✈️…someone, please take me along."

mog_kaykay said:

"I salute you sir. You are a great motivation to us that its possible to cause a change in Ghana as a Ghanaian."

iamchrislarry said:

The blessed, may God continue blessing u in all spheres of life Baba✊

gideon.tetteh.96343 said:

"You deserve everything you enjoying now because you worked for it."

