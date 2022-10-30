Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has been spotted flying an aircraft in a new video circulating online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the video which was first shared on his Instagram page, the Engineers & Planners (E&P) boss is seen seated in the cockpit with a pilot's headset on his head.

The businessman held on to the yoke (steering wheels/controls) of the plane and manoeuvered with it.

IIbrahim Mahama can fly planes Photo source: @Ibrahim_mahama71

Source: Instagram

From the setting and the cloudiness, Ibrahim Mahama's plane seemed to have taken off and was already in the air.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is not known where the businessman was flying to or which plane he was flying but he is known to own a plane.

Ibrahim Mahama's private jet

Considered one of the wealthiest people in Ghana, known to be the first individual to own private jet in the country.

His plane is Bombardier 604 luxury jet named Dzata. News Of his plane first came up when the New York Times reported in 2014 that the aircraft had been flagged by the US for a trip to Iran.

Sharing the video, Ibrahim Mahama asked if any of his followers were interested in flying with him.

"Captain Ibrahim Mahama ….. who is flying with me today? ," his caption read.

Ibrahim Mahama's flying video impresses Ghanaians

Ibrahim Mahama's video has sparked admiration from many Ghanaians on social media.

iamchrislarry said:

"Man of different visionary colours."

penielkobby_ said:

"Tell us what you no fit do bossu ."

iamemefaa said:

"I have to inspect the pilot license before I join this bcos life is just one #Captain I salute you."

sdk.kol said:

"DOPE. Let them drive Bugatti,we fly.."

Ibrahim Mahama Spotted Enjoying Luxury Jet Boat Cruise

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mahama recently showed that he can surely have a relaxing weekend and still flaunt his riches.

In a series of photos and videos that surfaced online, he was seen taking his jet ski as well as his jet boat on a fun cruise.

Many have thronged the comment section of the posts to shower him with praises and to commend his personality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh