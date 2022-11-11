Businessman Osei Kwame Despite was present as his first son, Kennedy Osei, got called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer

Despite who attended with his family arrived at the ceremony in grand style riding in his Bugatti Chiron

A video has popped up showing the millionaire departing from the ceremony in the luxury car with Ernest Ofori Sarpong

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian millionaire and business mogul Osei Kwame Despite was among the many notable faces at the enrollment of new lawyers as members of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei, was one of the new lawyers who was being called to the Ghana Bar at the ceremony held at Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The business mogul was on hand with his family to support Kennedy who works as the General Manager of his father's Despite Media.

Despite attended his son's call the Ghana Bar in his Bugatti Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Just like he does for all programmes he attends, Despite went to his son's enrollment ceremony in a grand style.

Despite rides in Bugatti to Kennedy Osei's call to the Ghana Bar

Arriving at the ceremony, Despite rode in his three-million-dollar Bugatti Chiron. In a video shared by @sweet_maame_adwoa on Instagram, Despite is seen moving toward the luxury car after the ceremony came to a close.

He was joined in the Bugatti Chiron by his friend-turned-brother Ernest Ofori Sarpong as they rode away from the venue.

See the video below:

Despite's appearance at son's enrollment as a lawyer stirs reactions

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media.

djabaki said:

"This man knows how to make subtle statements yet very loud ❤️. Lord of riches, pls bless me too."

money_steeze said:

"See how father of all people opening gate for his boss …. The level of gratitude ."

obaaneekua said:

"They should have named the whole program 'The graduation of Despite' s son from the Ghana School of Law'."

rufinasakyisrekubea said:

"Money is good oo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I tap into this blessings in Jesus name amen..... God bless us all."

Kennedy Osei slept in class and thought his mates at the Ghana School of Law

Meanwhile, a video has popped up showing Kennedy Osei's time at the Ghana School of Law and the effort he put in to pass his exams.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy was seen sleeping under a table after learning. A part of the video also showed Kennedy Osei standing in front of his mates and lecturing them on a topic.

From the video, the Despite Media General Manager seems to have put in a lot of effort to achieve this feat and after all that trouble, he deserved to pass out in style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh