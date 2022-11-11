Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei, was called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer on Friday, November 11, 2022

Kennedy showed off his riches as he left the scene with his riding in a black-coloured Rolls Royce

A video of the lovely couple's ride which caught many watching has stirred massive reactions online

Kennedy Osei, the first son of Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, was one of the main attractions as the General Legal Council enrolled new lawyers as members of the Ghana Bar Association.

Kennedy happened to be one of the almost 800 people to be called to the Ghana Bar at the ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre has got social media buzzing.

The buzz around Kennedy Osei's call to the Ghana Bar stems from the fact that he is a very popular figure on social media.

Kennedy Osei and his wife rode in a Rolls Royce after he got called to the Ghana Bar Photo source: @nkonkonsa

But that seems not to be the only reason as the Despite Media General Manager and his family made statements about wealth.

Kennedy Osei and his wife's Rolls Royce ride after Ghana Bar call

Kennedy attended the ceremony like the son of a rich he is. He rode in one of his father's Rolls Royce cars.

In a video shared on Instagram by @nkonkonsa, Kennedy is seen dressed in a lawyer's gown and wig standing beside the black-coloured Rolls Royce.

She was later joined his wife, Tracy, who carried his wig and played with it before he moved the car.

See the video below:

Kennedy Osei and wife's Rolls Royce ride stirs reactions

The video has sparked admiration for Kennedy Osei and his family.

rufinasakyisrekubea said:

"Father make richness come from my family in Jesus name amen."

loisboama said:

"So please these people are there witches in their family? Herh , my village people paa omo y3 nkurasefo) paa."

akylah_music said:

Rich man’s wife doesn’t make noise ❤️… Green is my new favorite color.

queen_awisiwa said:

No bi small party dem go do for their house today

Proud dad Despite shows riches, rides in $3m Bugatti as 1st son becomes lawyer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kennedy's father Osei Kwame Despite was present at the ceremony.

Despite who attended with his family arrived at the ceremony in grand style riding in his Bugatti Chiron.

A video popped up showing the millionaire departing from the ceremony in the luxury car with Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

