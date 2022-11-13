Star actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has turned heads online with her show-stopping curves in a glittering outfit

The Ghanaian celebrity looked like a glowing goddess, dripping in her gold accessories and outfit from head to toe in a video

Fans were quick to compliment her gorgeous appearance after the slaying footage surfaced on the gram

Beautiful actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has shown the world she is one of the most sparkling personalities on the internet with her stunning ensemble.

The A-list Ghanaian movie personality uploaded a video shining in her outfit for the Leadership Excellence Awards 2022.

Juliet Ibrahim looked like a glittering goddess, dripping in her gold accessories and outfit from head to toe.

Juliet Ibrahim gives fans a close look

She gave fans a close look at her show-stopping face beat, curves, and outfit as she posed for the camera from different angles. From the embellished shoulders to the end of the dress, she glowed.

Juliet Ibrahim has always wowed with her wardrobe choices and didn't disappoint with her look at the event. The actress exuded confidence in the footage.

Fans were quick to compliment her gorgeous appearance after the footage emerged on the gram. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Fans go crazy over Juliet Ibrahim's look

Destinyamaka posted:

Beautiful .

Stephanie_ghaida commented:

So elegant.

Miss_pattielove said:

I need to repost this.

Jjyais commented:

So beautiful ❤️much love.

Hervepoba posted:

Beautiful Queen.

Patienceweah85 shared:

Very beautiful.

Premium_voguegh commented:

Nice outfit.

Gustus_delovisky posted:

This is everything.

Official6ixmillbeatz commented:

You are beautiful.

Junewisse posted:

Dear God, please bless her with the desires of her heart. Amen.

