The world's biggest football tournament, the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on November 20, 2022

With Ghana participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many Ghanaians including actor John Dumelo have shown support

In a social media post, John Dumelo stated Ghana will emerge victorious in the World Cup to the surprise of netizens

John Dumelo has caused a stir on social media after an interesting prediction he made on social media. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in session, the Ghanaian actor has followed in the footsteps of Serwaa Amihere to show support for the Black Stars.

The actor, like Serwaa Amihere, predicted the Ghana Black will make Ghana proud by lifting the ultimate World Cup trophy. Taking to his social media account, the popular movie star wrote;

Ghana will win the World Cup!!!!

John Dumelo's post was met with mixed reactions as most Ghanaians believe the Black Stars winning the World Cup was an impossible task.

Facebook Users React To John Dumelo's Black Stars Prediction

Mohammed Ahmed Hussein

Hahahha even milo cup they can’t win not to talk of World Cup

Joshua Kwame Fugah

JD relax bro. As your man go there, he spoil everything we wished for our STARS. But let's keep praying

Ayambire J. Felicia

This is the beginning of broken heart, too much expectations, how can you tell us this story ?

Mc MrClaud

We Africans pray so. But what happens if they didn't win the world cup?.

Kor Jayson

You are right bro. Back then in primary school my teacher will say "This is future impossible tense"

Darlington Chizoba

As a ginger farmer, you are gingering Ghana to victory.

