Ghanaian rapper Amerado, known for her penchant for rap battles, shared his thoughts on competition among artistes

He told YEN.com.gh that although every contest has positive benefits to it, too much of everything is bad

Amerado also added that collaboration is an essential contributor to growth in every sector or industry

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known as Amerado, became with his lyrical dexterity on his rap collection Yetee Nsem.

He became one of the known faces of the then-emerging Kumerica brand.

Today, Amerado holds the title of 2023 VGMA Best Rapper. He is the first to have done it in the Kumerica movement.

Amerado is known for "beefing" with fellow rappers, including Lyrical Joe, Medikal and Eno Barony.

He says rap battles allow participants to showcase their talent more creatively and diversely.

He spoke to YEN.com.gh about the topic:

"Healthy competition is keen on every industry, whether sports, music or movie. It helps bring out the best in the individuals involved. So in as much people see 'beefs' as just some sort of entertainment, it's a reflection of how a farmer sharpens his swords for his daily work. Beef helps, but too much doesn't.

