Ghana will be heavily represented by the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to be staged in Qatar

Ahead of the World Cup on November 20, Ghanaian journalist Serwaa Amihere has predicted that Ghana will win the World Cup

Her prediction has been mocked by many Twitter users who have no hope for the performance of the Black Stars

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana is heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Serwaa Amihere predicts Ghana will win the World Cup Photo Source: @serwaaamihere, @ghanablackstars

Source: Twitter

Ahead of the world's biggest football event, many Ghanaians have expressed no confidence in Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars. Despite lacking faith in the Black Stars, Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere has a different opinion.

Serwaa Amihere Heavily Supports The Black Stars

The award-winning news anchor, who is quite vocal about many trending incidents, stated she believed in the Black Stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to her verified Twitter account with over 1.2 million followers, Serwaa Amihere stated she felt the Black Stars would emerge winners of the 2022 World Cup. Her victory prediction is not based on expert knowledge but on her gut feeling.

She wrote;

I have a feeling Ghana will win the World Cup

Twitter Users React To Serwaa Amihere's World Cup Prediction

Serwaa Amihere's World Cup prediction surprised many social media users, who expressed shock and disbelief in the comments section. Here are some comments sighted by YEN.com.gh

@al_varo_77

Feelings? I’m in my feelings, there’s something about you, you bring me feelings

@Charlesjnr489

feelings basaa b3n nono

@blaqguy14

That computer game or....

@MosesAlabore

I have a feeling you will be my wife

@excellentomar5

God self no get that feeling

Stonebwoy Accuses GFA of Receiving Bribes After Excluding Some Players from Black Stars Squad for Qatar 2022

In other World Cup-related news, Stonebwoy has accused the Ghana Football Association of an unfair Black Star squad selection following the exclusion of some players.

The dancehall star took to his Twitter account to share his disappointment. He wrote;

There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay @ghanafaofficial why?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh