Angel FM pesenter Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has hailed his wife Miracle Adomah as a great partner

Kofi Adomah narrated their love journey which has seen Miracle forgive him on countless as he committed blunders including fathering children from other women

The presenter was speaking after his wife surprised him on radio for his birthday on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani was moved to tears as he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The renowned broadcaster who was on the radio got surprised by his wife, Mrs Miracle Adomah, who appeared in the studio.

Mrs Adomah's surprise appearance led her husband into talking about their love life and how she has been exceptionally good to him.

Recounting their love story which dates back 19 years ago, Kofi Adomah revealed that Mrs Adomah is the daughter of a man who picked him from the streets to help him.

It was while living with the man that he (Adomah) met Miracle. But unfortunately, he got Miracle pregnant and angered her father who happened to be his helper. The pregnancy angered Miracle's father so much that he refused to allow me to marry his daughter at the time.

The Angel FM presenter continued that when Miracle's father's anger subsided, the man looked for a job for him in Accra. That opportunity which saw him working with Hot FM also ended in a near disaster as he got another woman pregnant.

But Miracle did not get angry when he told her about the pregnancy and she even helped him with some money for him to perform introductory rites for the new lady.

"I was with Hot FM at the time and another lady came my way. I got her pregnant. Then I told Miracle since I was building a life in Accra with her help. She refused to blame me but rather pointed to her father for not allowing us to get married. So she gave me money to go and perform introductory rites for this other woman in Ho," he said.

He added that:

“The room I rented in Accra and was living in with the new woman was paid for by her (Miracle). After I moved to Adom FM, she talked to an estate company who contacted me that they are selling some houses. I told them I could not afford it. They said the woman who directed us here has already paid half of a house for you to complete it."

Aside from all of that, Kofi Adomah further disclosed that he got another woman pregnant in the United Kingdom but Miracle stood by him and never left.

It was because of the goodness of his wife's heart that Kofi Adomah went emotional and dropped some tears as he spoke about her.

