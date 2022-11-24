The Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars is in Qatar to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Over the years, various Ghanaian musicians have composed and released songs to show their support for the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the top songs released by patriotic musicians to support the national team during major competitions

It is World Cup season and many Ghanaians are hyped about Ghana participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana has been placed in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. The Black Stars will be looking to play their first game in one of the world's biggest football tournaments on November 24, 2022. The team will face Portugal.

Following the excitement of Ghanaians ahead of the Ghana - Portugal game, here are five songs one can listen to and dance to in support of the Black Stars.

1. Grace Ashly - Black Stars Fire

Sensational Ghanaian gospel singer Grace Ashly is the queen of the Black Stars anthem. The singer has released several 'Jama' songs in support of the national football team. From songs like Black Stars Fire and Black Stars Mmre Nie, she has churned out many songs that Ghanaians love.

2. All Stars - Oseiye

One of the most multilingual songs released to support the Black Stars, Oseiye features Obrafour, Samini, Tinny, Chicago, and Ofori Amponsah. It was sung in Twi, Ga, Ewe, Dagaati and other local Ghanaian languages.

3. Daddy Lumba - Rise Up And Shine, Black Stars ft OD4

4. Kweku Flick x Smallgod - Blackstars (World Cup Anthem)

Kweku Flick began the hype towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the release of Blackstars, a collaboration with Ghanaian artist Smallgod.

5. Castro x Kofi Kinaata - Ghana Black Stars

In 2014, Castro and Kofi Kinaata teamed up for a special song dedicated to the Black Stars. The duo did a rendition of Sarkodie and Castro's Adonai, changing the lyrics with supportive words.

6. Sarkodie - Party Hard (Dedication to Black Stars)

For the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie did a rendition of English rapper Donae'o's Party Hard. The song also included the English rapper's vocals.

