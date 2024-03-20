Freezy Macbones, in a video he shared on Instagram, showed his cooking skills as he prepared cocoyam and mushroom stew

The boxer caught the attention of media personality Delay, who took to the comments section to hail the boxer

Other admirers of Freezy were also pleased and pleasantly surprised to see the boxer's culinary side as he expertly whipped up the tasty meal

Popular Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones took to Instagram to show off his exquisite cooking skills. The video, which went viral, showed the boxer preparing a mouthwatering dish of cocoyam and mushroom stew.

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones cooking Photo Source: freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

In the video, he expertly peeled the cocoyam and boiled them. Additionally, he prepped his mushrooms before dumping them in a boiling tomato stew.

The video caught the attention of media personality Delay, who happens to be Freezy's crush. She was quick to hail the boxer in the comments section, calling him "Chef Freezy."

However, Delay was not the only one impressed by Macbones’ culinary skills. Other admirers of the boxer were also pleasantly surprised to see this new side of him. Comments flooded in, praising Macbones for his versatility and skill. Fans' mouths watered as they looked on while Freezy prepared the dish.

Freezy Macbones attracts admirers

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

od_odero said:

Wow! Looks yummy! High Fiber Champ

s.e77.7 reacted:

This is what a fully trained village boy by his grandmother does. ❤

young_king_panda said:

Proper Ghanaian food

priceless_victory1 wrote:

Chef Freezy always giving us back to back ❤️!Keep it up

mightybeardo commented:

They don’t know Freezy used to be in the kitchens of London

od_odero's reacted:

Freezy Macbones weeds farmland

In another story, Freezy Macbones, in a video he shared, spent time in the village as he weeded a large farm and enjoyed fruits from the farm.

The boxer, who started his career from humble beginnings, seemed happy as he relived life in the village.

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section of the video, fans were impressed by his humility.

Source: YEN.com.gh