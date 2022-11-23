Samini earlier registered his displeasure with the official song of the Ghana Black Stars in multiple tweets, calling it wack

The music icon has subsequently released his own world cup song after his strong criticism of that of the Black Stars

Ghanaians reacted to Samini's song and were impressed with the tune and said he was a man of action and not just words

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Samini Dagaati, has released a World Cup song of his own after criticising that of the Ghana Black Stars.

Samini Drops World Cup Tune Titled 'Win Africa Win'

Source: Instagram

The musician took to Twitter to register his displeasure after the release of the official FIFA 2022 World Cup song for the Black Stars.

Samini felt the tune was subpar and was not catchy enough for an official World Cup anthem. In the tweet, he said:

The new black starts song tho, do we have to learn it before the world cup? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm. A few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim is still for the boys. Go Ghana”.

Many peeps agreed with Samini and expressed disappointment at the song. They encouraged Samini to drop a better tune, and he lived up to expectations.

Days after his rant, Samini dropped 'Win Africa Win', a song which is supposed to be an anthem for not only Ghana but for all of Africa.

Many folks were impressed with the veteran musician's efforts and praised him..

Samini's World Cup Song Gets Peeps Dancing

kamalabdul123 was impressed:

Eiii Samini indeed you bi music http://God.you go fit take do jama,you go fit take party,you go fit take grind woman the song bi everything.should be the official song for African teams

ck_mdoe was also amazed:

Bruh just shoot a video for this na ibi banger

JabirGbambegu also wrote:

Samini is not just talking. He knows the drill. He proved to the new acts how you did it over the years

Source: YEN.com.gh