The Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, play their first match on November 24, 2022, and colours of the Ghana flag and Black Stars jerseys have clad the country

Many celebrities, including Akrobeto, Nakeeyat, Berla Mundi, and many others celebs are flaunting theirs on social media ahead of the match

YEN.com.gh has put together photos and videos of Ghanaian celebrities who are rocking the Ghana flag as well as the Black Stars jerseys both old and new, with pride

It is match day, and the country is clad in the colours of the Ghana flag; red, gold, black, and green, as well as the old and new jerseys of the Black Stars, ahead of the country's first game at the World Cup.

Akrobeto, Juliet Ibrahim, Kennedy Agyapong Junior, Akuapem Poloo. Photo Source: @utvghana @julietibrahim @kennyagy @akuapem_poloo

Ghana kicks off their first match on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and they face Portugal.

Citizens are rallying their support for the Black Stars by rocking the Black Stars jersey or cladding themselves with the Ghana flag.

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos and videos of Ghanaian celebrities rocking the Ghana jersey and flag with pride.

1. Akrobeto

2. Nana Aba Anamoah

3. Kennedy Agyapong Junior

4, Kweku Flick

5. Berla Mundi

6. Juliet Ibrahim

7. Queen Teiya

8. Akuapem Poloo

9. Dr Louisa Satekla

10. Nakeeyat

11. Gyakie

12. Ras Nene

13. Prince David Osei

