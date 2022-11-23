Ghana's vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia has sparked reactions on social media after a video of him displaying his football possession skills surfaced on the internet

Many people have created names for him by merging his last name with that of a renowned footballer, such as Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some hilarious comments by Ghanaians as they react to Bawumia's trending photo

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, has gotten social media buzzing after he displayed his football possession skills in a goodwill message to the Ghana National Team, Black Stars.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. @mbawumia

One photo from the video that has been making headlines was when he tried to swing the football behind him with his feet in a stylish motion.

In that photo, he was spotted wearing the official tracksuit of the Ghana National Team in the colour yellow.

Below are more reactions of Ghanaians watching the vice-president display his football skills

@seli_baisie commented:

Photo of the day! Vice President Bawumia showing us how it’s done! This alone is enough motivation for the Black Stars #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #BlackStars

@KafuiDey said:

Vice President @MBawumia with the skills!

@SannieDaara said:

We can even unleash our Vice President Bawumia to play in the #BlackStars midfield at the #FIFAWorldCup

@thenanaaba commented:

Baweeeezy. Bawudihno. #EIBQATAR2022

@kofighozt comemnted:

Is your VICE PRESIDENT a baller?

@kwadwosheldon said:

Naah, bro you people sure Bawumia no fit play for Black stars? Baweezy? I Dey trost!

@nyannthierry commented:

Can your Vice President ever? Bawumia >>

@isuccess_ commented:

Fun fact: Any good coach out there would start Bawumia and bench Jordan Ayew

@leslie_kkay stated:

When you watch Nana Addo ein card handling technique and observe how Bawumia has the Brazilian flair and skills in his recent video … ego tell you something

@CitizenTechiman stated:

I choose Bawumia as a footballer over economist

@YAbbanx commented:

Messi has 24 hours to respond to Dr. Bawumia.

@nanakgyesi1 remarked:

Dr. Bawumia be baller Whaaaat!

FIFA World Cup 2022: Black Stars In High Spirit In Qatar, Video Shows Them Singing And Dancing hard

FIFA World Cup began on Sunday, November 20, 2022, and many teams are gearing up for their first match, including Ghana's national team, the Black Stars.

The team plays their first match on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and videos from the camp of the team show that they are truly in high spirits ahead of the much-anticipated match

The lyrics of the song they were singing in Asante Twi translated into God shower your blessings upon us.

