A brief conversation between Kudus Mohammed and Kwadwo Sheldon has surfaced online, and this has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians

The conversation happened prior to the match between Ghana and South Korea on November 28 2022 at the Education City stadium in Qatar

Many people have commended Kudus' performance in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 as they react to the chat between Kudus Mohammed and Kwadwo Sheldon

A conversation between Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, and Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon before the South Korea and Ghana match has surfaced online, and this has stolen the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Kwadwo Sheldon (right) interviews Kudus (left) ahead of Ghana vs South Korea match. Photo Source: Getty Images and @kwadwosheldon

Source: Getty Images

In the brief conversation that Kwadwo Sheldon shared on his officially verified Twitter page, Kwadwo Sheldon hinted that the conversation happened prior to the much-anticipated game.

In the conversation, Kwadwo Sheldon encouraged Kudus to put out his best performance at the game. He said,

"Go spoil there give me!!"

Kudus then responded to Sheldon's message by saying,

Watch ME

Kudus' statement, "Watch Me", and his impeccable performance during the game between South Korea and Ghana that resulted in a 2-3 win for the motherland has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

He was also crowned the Player of the Match at the end of the game and received a trophy in his honour.

Instagram message of Kudus and Kwadwo Sheldon boosts morale of Ghanaians, gets massive reactions

@_BiggMicheal said:

Confidence

@jamestigerrr said:

Hardest!!!

@Kojoshyne commented:

“Watch ME!” The confidence!!!! I love it

@Hw3NeJon3 commented:

"let me post this so they will see, i was chatting with kudus"

@checheafrica remarked:

I love this

@NiiAdamsss said:

Herh, star boy

@kojoeeee remarked:

I like this @kwadwosheldon and Kudus relationship. It’s a different kinda boost to the star boy

@JnrCarlosIsmai1 commented:

Supreme confidenceI Stan

@annan_ato6 said:

The confidence alone ‍❤️

@Casmelofficial said:

Awwwww this is the most nicest thing I’ve seen today

Source: YEN.com.gh