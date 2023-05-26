Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi shared reasons Krobo women are the best wives

According to the well-known sex adviser, Krobo women received the ability to provide proper service to men

The host of Odo Ahomaso listed all the qualities her tribe's women possess that make them the epitome of perfect wives

Ghanaian broadcaster Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, popularly known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has iterated why Krobo women make good wives.

According to Akumaa Mama Zimbi, the ability of Krobo women to keep in touch with their feminity is a gift.

She added that this gift confuses people, so they tag Krobo women as promiscuous.

In an interview on the Okukuseku show, Akumaa revealed qualities that make Krobo women stand out.

She said:

God blessed us with it, so when we do it, we do it well. That's why they say if you want a good wife, go for a Krobo girl. She will treat you very well.

We are beautiful, respectful, good cooks, and we speak well. We are the embodiment of womanhood. It's a grace given to us.

The Krobo people form part of the seven Dangme tribes, which include Ada, Prampram, Shai, Ningo, Osu-Doku, and Kpone. They are famous for their traditional rite of passage for teenage girls called Dipo. Recently, human rights activists called for modifying this tradition as they deemed it to have psychological implications on girls.

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to Akumaa Mama Zimbi's time on the Okukuseku show

Many admired Akumaa Mama Zimbi's courage to keep educating married couples about the importance of sex in their relationship.

Golden TV wrote:

This woman is very intelligent and very deep

Watch it said:

This woman is too much, full of life. She needs to keep coming again, I feel she has a lot of stories.

Sandra Djimatey commented:

Our Krobo pride

