Fella Makafui has turned heads on social media after she flaunted a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette in a video

The pretty actress sat pretty in the beautiful ride, which cost over GH₵800k and had peeps staring at her

The video sparked reactions as folks felt it might be an apology gift from Medikal to his wife

Beautiful Ghanaian actress and socialite, Fella Makafui, set tongues wagging after she flaunted an elegant 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in a video and subsequently shared photos of the car on her Instagram page.

The classy car, per checks done by YEN.com.gh, was worth over GH₵800k, which is a fortune in Ghana. Fella captioned the photos of the vehicle she shared on her Instagram page, saying, " Worth every headache".

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is a powerful sports car. It boasts of a robust engine behind the passenger cabin, just like the best from Porsche, Ferrari, and McLaren, but at many thousands of dollars less.

The elegant luxury vehicle also packs 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. It is no surprise Fella said the vehicle was worth the headache, considering the kind of power and beauty it is packed with.

There have been speculations that Fella and Medikal were having some issues, making netizens opine that the vehicle might be a gift from Medikal to make amens.

Fella's 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Gets Peeps Talking

nanadiabour_thefirst said:

I thought they were keeping it on the low

nanaakua99 also commented:

New car for compensation for cheating…

jeje9jablog was impressed:

Caption be causing more headache... Wahalurrrr

ghdopenation also commented:

Give us lift eh Bossu ❤️

Fella Makafui: Twitter Users Roast Medikal's Wife After Philosophical Question on the Needs of Men

In other news, Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has invoked the wrath of Ghanaian social media users with a tweet.

The popular movie star and entrepreneur returned from her social media break with a question for her followers.

Her question sparked massive reactions from fans who were pissed at her question while others provided sarcastic answers.

the actress of YOLO fame posed a question on the behaviour and desire of men.

