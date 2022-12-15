Business magnate Alhaji Asoma Banda is currently bedridden after suffering an illness for sometime

The home of Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Asoma Banda is currently in turmoil as the Antrak Group of Companies CEO battles for his life.

Alhaji Banda's health is reported to be fast deteriorating but instead of looking for solutions, there seems to be a struggle over who should cater for him.

The battle of custody, between the business magnate's first wife Cassandra Aisha and Edwina Baaba Coussey Banda, has had a toll on his condition.

Alhaji Asoma Banda looks frail in hospital

Videos popped up summing up the real situation of Alhaji Banda. The videos circulating on Facebook shows the businessman looking frail while lying in a hospital bed.

From the conversation in the video, the footages were recorded by one of the sons of Alhaji Banda and his first wife.

The man recording the video asked his father to show his hands while claiming that Baaba had been signing cheques and other documents in his name.

Later, a group of men in army uniform entered the hospital ward to take away Alhaji Banda with protests from his son and first wife.

YEN.com.gh gathered from a report on Ghanaweb that the second wife, Edwina Baaba, had secured a court order to take custody of the ailing man.

Asoma Banda's family speaks

The release of Alhaji Banda to his second wife by the hospital authorities has triggered a response from his family.

Speaking at a press conference, the family head Mohammed Abu Banda stated that the family saw that action by the second wife as an attempt to keep him away from the family.

“All the wives have done well. We are not here to support any of them. All we need is for him to be handed over to us. If we take him to our hometown and take good care of him and he is getting better, we can share the days for the two wives to come take care of him,” Sena Radio quoted him to have said.

Alhaji Asoma Banda's Son Fadel Arrested For Breaking Into His Father's House

The news of the confusion comes many months after A son of Alhaji Asoma Banda, Fadel, got arrested for allegedly breaking into his father's house.

Fadel was reported to have broken into the house with the help of others because his stepmother, Edwina, had denied him access to his father.

