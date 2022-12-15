Antrak Group of Companies CEO Alhaji Asoma Banda is down with an ailment which has left him immobile

Video has popped up showing the current health condition of the businessman as he laid in a hospital

A number of Ghanaians have been saddened by the video and have shared their thoughts on the situation

Ghanaian business mogul Alhaji Asoma Banda has been left bedridden after being struck by an illness.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the health of the Antrak Group of Companies CEO is reported to be fast deteriorating as his family battle over who should have custody of him.

It is not known exactly what might be wrong with the Antrak Group of Companies CEO but videos have surfaced online showing him to be very sick.

Alhaji Asoma Banda has been left bedridden Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Alhaji Asoma Banda in hospital

One of the videos circulating on Facebook shows the businessman looking frail while lying in a hospital bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The conversation in the video suggests the footage was recorded by one of the sons of Alhaji Banda and his first wife, Cassandra Aisha.

The man recording the video asked his father to show his hands while claiming that Alhaji Banda's second wife had been signing cheques and other documents in his name.

See the video below:

Asoma Banda's video stirs sad reactions from Ghanaians

The video of Alhaji Asoma Banda's condition has stirred massive reactions. While some talk about life, others decided to focus on the impasse between his wives.

Fredricka Ampaabeng said:

Hmmmmmm we came naked and naked we will go, is sad when I see some women fighting over properties life is meaningless

Benny Govs said:

My heart broke when I watched the video..it was sad..and I was asking myself if being alone is better than surrounding yourself with family members who don't care about you.

Lanyobi Nii Adjetey said:

We make money and think it should create a haven for us and it rather creates hell with greed from all quarters

Abdul Samudeen Samuel said:

That's the reason why when you make riches try to enjoy the fruit of your labour whiles you have life or else you will die and leave it for some someone to enjoy

Kennedy Darkwah Kyei said:

It’s unfortunate,seeing how they are fighting over you on your sick bed and can’t do anything thing.Just because of properties .This polygamy thing di asem aba oo.

Alhaji Asoma Banda's Son Fadel Arrested For Breaking Into His Father's House

The news of the confusion comes many months after A son of Alhaji Asoma Banda, Fadel, got arrested for allegedly breaking into his father's house.

Fadel was reported to have broken into the house with the help of others because his stepmother, Edwina, had denied him access to his father.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh