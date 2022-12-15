The Kumawood movie fraternity has joined actress Sandra Adu, known in showbiz as Borga Sylvia, and her family in mourning.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Borga Sylvia lost her elder Cynthia Amankwaa Gyamfi, also known as Yaa Sefah or Big Cee, a few weeks ago.

In line with Akan traditions, a one-week observance ceremony was held in Kumasi on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Kumawood stars joined Borga Sylvia to mourn at her sister's one-week observance

Source: Instagram

The ceremony brought together a lot of old Kumawood stars in what could be described as a mini-reunion for actors, producers, and directors.

Videos from the one-week observance for Borga Sylvia's sister show the actress and her twin sister welcoming and interacting with some of the sympathisers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Among the notable Kumawood stars who attended were Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu, and Apostle John Prah. Directors Samuel Nyamekye and Jackson K. Bentum were also there to support.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos and photos of Kumawood stars at the one-week observance.

1. Posters of the late sister of Broga Sylvia at the funeral grounds:

2. Borga Sylvia and her twin sister welcoming some of the mourners:

3. Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films leads a team:

4. Nana Ama McBrown arrived in her G-Wagon (parked behind her):

5. Agya Koo received cheers as he greeted some of the mourners:

6. Kwaku Manu arrived with other actors:

7. Some photos from the one-week observance:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh