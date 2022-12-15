Edwina Akufo-Addo and her wealthy husband whose father owns the biggest beverage company in Ghana have been spotted since their wedding in April 2022

The lovely couple were among the dignitaries who graced the launch of Scent of Africa's new perfume collection

The event took place at NsuomNam restaurant which is owned by Edwina the daughter of President Akufo-Addo

One of the beautiful daughters of President Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo and her husband Kwabena Dumah were spotted together at the launch of Scent of Africa's new collection at NsuomNam seafood and restaurant.

The happily married woman is the owner of the plush restaurant where diplomats, foreigners, and top Ghanaian celebrities like Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari always hang out.

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah spotted together after lavish wedding in April 2022. source: @fashiongurughana

In an Instagram post by Fashion Guru Ghana, the wealthy female entrepreneur looked absolutely ravishing in a sleeveless long top paired with matching three-quarter trousers.

The businesswoman looked regal in her natural braids as she wore brown high heels to complete her look.

The son of Kofi Jumah, one of the wealthy businessmen who deals in different kinds of beverages wore a tailor-made short-sleeve shirt and matching trousers.

Mr. Kwabena Jumah, the son-in-law of the President of Ghana styled his look with black neatly polished shoes.

The powerful couple were pictured at the exclusive launch of Scent of Africa's new perfume collection where Ghanaian musician Efya entertained fashion influencers with beautiful tunes.

In attendance were Saahene Osei, son of Dr. Osei Kwame, Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh, actor Fiifi Coleman, a former beauty queen Ruth Quarshie, fashion influencer and media personality Kofi Okyere Darko among others.

Akufo-Addo's Daughter's Wedding: Photos Of Edwina's 'Special' Gown Causes Stir

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Edwina and Kwabena, the son of GIHOC Distilleries CEO and former Asokwa MP Maxwell Kofi Jumah, who were married on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The first exclusive images from the wedding featuring Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa and a Nigerian businessman, were published by www.

In later pictures, Edwina Akufo-Addo may be seen wearing her wedding dress with style. The gown's white color gives it an old-fashioned appearance.

The long-sleeved dress looks to have been made from a lace-like material with petal-like designs covering the lace. Edwina's wedding gown had a fluffy underpart, from the waist down, and did a perfect job of covering her.

Source: YEN.com.gh