Medikal has revealed that his friend, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale gifted him a luxurious car

The artiste said that the BMW M Power, which he was surprised with by Shatta, is one of his favourite cars

Though not known to many, he said that this was a gift he received less than a year ago in 2022

These came to light when Medikal took his seat on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh's new series on celebrities' cars

Ghanaian rapper Medikal known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, recently received a car as a gift from Shatta Wale, which is one of his favourite cars.

The talented rapper said that the dancehall artiste gifted him his BMW M Power in 2022.

Medikal receives BMW gift from Shatta Wale Photo credit: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Medikal revealed that though not many people know about the magnanimous gift his friend and colleague Shatta Wale gave him, the car is one of the cars he loves the most in his garage.

Medikal eulogises Shatta Wale for gifting him a BMW Emperor

Asked during his interview about how he acquired the luxurious cars in his garage, the award-winning rapper said that he bought some of the cars and got one, a gift from Shatta Wale.

Medikal added that the car forms part of his fleet, which he likes the most since they are car brands in his garage that help him portray an image he desires in the entertainment industry.

"I chose the cars in my garage because I love them. I have the Benz, the Range, and the BMW Emperor, which was a gift from Shatta Wale. I had the gift last year. Yeah, it was hard!", Medikal said.

Medikal and Shatta Wale pose in a private jet

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project from YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

Centred around cars (vehicles), Wheels On YEN gives celebrities an opportunity to share their preferences in cars and reasons for choosing what they drive.

