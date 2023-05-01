A video showing King Promise and his lookalike interacting after meeting him in person has left netizens in awe

The musician did not act snobbish but rather showed love to his lookalike who had been longing to meet him

Netizens who reacted to the video have sung the praises of the talented musician over what he did

Ghanaian musician, Gregory Bortey Newman, who goes by the stage name King Promise, has won the admiration of many people after he was spotted interacting with his lookalike.

A video that has since gone on viral on TikTok showed the moment when the "Sisa" hitmaker and his entourage were apparently exiting an event ground.

King Promise warmly receives his lookalike Photo credit:@mrreubenofficial/TikTok

As he made his way out, his lookalike, who identifies himself as @mrreubenofficial on TikTok, drew closer with the hope of catching his attention, something he succeeded in doing.

Despite being on the phone, King Promise ended the call, after which he drew closer to the young man who he hugged and also had a brief conversation with.

The beautiful moment which was captioned "Thank you Godfather" in the 17-second video had gathered over 5000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report

Watch the video:

Ghanaians praise King Promise for the nice gesture

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have heaped praises on King Promise for the kind gesture he exhibited towards his lookalike'

Amponsah5215 replied:

This the real look alike not the gear box

Lasa reacted:

I don’t know why it’s making me emotional

user7330140309067 added:

continue to humble ursef u will reach ur destination

