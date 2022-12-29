US rapper Meek Mill is already having fun after arriving in Ghana Ahead of the 2022 Afro Nation festival

The rapper went on a bike ride with a pretty young lady whose behaviour has left many Ghanaians wondering

In their video, the lady was spotted doing everything possible to hide her face from being captured by the camera

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

American rapper Meek Mill arrived in Accra on Wednesday, December 28, ahead of his performance at the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival.

The rapper, known in private life as Robert Rihmeek Williams, seems to be enjoying life in Accra like he has been staying here for a long time.

A few hours upon his arrival, the 35-year-old rapper has been spotted going on a biking expedition on the streets of Accra.

Meek Mill went on a bike ride with a pretty young lady Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @swtichfocus

Source: Instagram

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Meek Mill showed some serious riding skills on a quad bike with a lady sitting behind him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lady riding on bike with US rapper Meek Mill hides face

While riding with the American rapper, the young lady could be visibly seen trying to hide her face from the camera.

Apart from covering her head with a scarf, the lady was clinging to Meek Mill's back and swerved the camera in a bid to stop it from fully capturing her face.

Watch below for the video as shared on Instagram by @switchfocus:

Ghanaians wonder why Meek Mill's biking girl hid her face

The video has stirred reactions among Ghanaians on social media with many wondering why the lady was hiding her face.

_kelgray said:

"Buh why de girl dey hide ein face,sesei obi girl oo."

paah_qwesii said:

Sombro en serious girl dy meek en back see how she cover en face don’t fear women and see

sam_spyces said:

So why has the girl on meek’s bike been hiding in all the videos??

lamah1285 said:

The girl way dey meek ein back don't want his boy to see her so she hide face girls

mawuena_jennie said:

Why is covering her face is she not proud of her work

realnanakofi said:

Obi serious gf by now…but I trust my Ghana people dey will use her back take locate en front cox the coverUp sick roff!!!

Afro Nation Ghana 2022 artiste line-up

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Meek Mill is one of the headline acts for the Afro Nation Ghana 2022 festival.

The artiste lineup for Afro Nation 2022 as released has Nigerian singing duo P-Square and British-Nigerian rapper Skepta as the other headliners.

Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and other Ghanaian stars as well as Nigerian stars are also billed to perform.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh