Ghanaian media personality Papa Shamoo caught the attention of many people who followed the launch and premiere of Onua Showtime with McBrown on social media

Dressed in a government school uniform, he displayed incredible dance moves that got many people laughing hard

Ghanaians took to the comment section to shower accolades on him as they admired his moves

Onua TV and FM presenter Papa Shamoo was captured wearing his signature outfit as he danced at the premiere and launch of Nana Ama McBrown's show on Onua TV.

The show dubbed Onua Showtime with McBrown was debuted on the station at 7 pm on April 30, 2023.

Papa Shamoo displays fire dance moves

In the video shared on the Instagram feed of TV3, @tv3_ghana, the talented presenter was seen dancing to the songs being played at the event.

He threw one leg in the air, went down low and whined his waist while making hand gestures.

His smile brightened up his look while putting laughter on the faces of viewers.

Papa Shamoo's outfit

He wore a school uniform usually worn by pupils attending government schools. It was a bright yellow short-sleeved shirt and deep brown shorts. He paired them with brown shoes and white socks.

He wore a black durag, dark sunglasses, beads and a wristwatch to add some swag to his outlook.

See the video below of Papa Shamoo dancing.

Ghanaians cheer on Papa Shamoo as he displays his dance moves

Ghanaians took to the comment section to cheer him on as they mentioned his name.

Others could not help but laugh at his moves as per their judgement Papa Shamoo does not know how to dance.

jaybaba_gh said:

Person father oo

wendyotsin stated:

Aah papa shammo

zackziblim said:

Original papa shammo

c_2_colections stated:

He looks like Akuffo Addo

kataramoe said:

Papa shamoo is on show

kofigood stated:

Real definition of sugar zaddy

khenstone commented:

Chaarsee de3333

