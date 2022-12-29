US rapper Meek Mill is in Accra for the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival and he is already making waves

The award-winning rapper hit the streets for a biking tour showing impressive riding skills on a quad bike

A video of Meek Mill pulling spectacular stunts on the quad bike with a lady seated behind him has popped up

American rapper Meek Mill, known in private life as Robert Rihmeek Williams, has arrived in Accra ahead of his performance at the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival.

A few hours upon his arrival, Meek Mill has taken to life in the nation's capital as if he has been living in Ghana for a long time even though it is his first ever visit.

In one of his first activities, the 35-year-old rapper has been spotted going on a biking expedition on the streets of Accra.

US rapper Meek Mill shows serious biking skills in Accra

A video has popped up showing Meek riding a quad bike in the midst of other riders and pulling off some spectacular stunts.

Riding at a very top speed and carrying a lady behind him, the American rapper raised the front of the quad bike while still moving.

See below for the video as shared by Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Afro Nation Ghana 2022 artiste line-up

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Meek Mill is one of the headline acts for the Afro Nation Ghana 2022 festival.

The artiste lineup for Afro Nation 2022 as released has Nigerian singing duo P-Square and British-Nigerian rapper Skepta as the other headliners.

Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and other Ghanaian stars as well as Nigerian stars are also billed to perform.

Afro Nation 2022: Full Details Of Packages, Prices, Programme, And How To Buy Festival Tickets

The 2022 edition which is scheduled for December 29 and 30 promises to be a big event lookin at the top artistes billed to perform.

Details of the various packages available for concert-goers and the cost to be paid for these packages have been released.

