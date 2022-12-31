The Police have traced a missing phone at the 2022 Afrochella Festival to Mallam Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana

The traced phone led to the discovery of several others, which have been taken to the Gbawe LAFA Police Station

Scores of netizens reacted to the video showing the alleged multiple missing phones, with one person sharing an experience

It comes after it emerged that the phone of US rapper Meek Mill got missing but was later found on Friday, December 30.

In a Twitter post by ACCRA EVENT PLUG (@solometer1), the outlet disclosed that the phones were discovered in the room of a phone seller.

Reactions as Police trace missing phone at Afrochella to Mallam Gbawe in Accra. Credit: @solometer1.

Source: Twitter

How the missing phone and others were found

''So we traced one of our missing phones to Mallam Gbawe. We involved police and a bag + box of phones was discovered in the room of a phone seller.

''He has refused to show up but all the phones have been moved to Gbawe LAFA Police Station,'' the tweet read.

Patrons who attended the 2022 edition of Afrochella and had their phones stolen have been urged to go to the police station for identification and retrieval.

Scores of netizens reacted to the video showing the alleged multiple missing phones, with one person sharing an experience.

Watch the footage below:

How netizens reacted on social media

@Nana_kabrah commented:

Yo Charlie this is why I love ios, whatttttt!!!!! their security is top-notch.

@GeorgeAnagli commented:

Wow, good job.

@abisoneyes reacted:

He will be claiming I shop phones in Ghana.

@VolkswagenGhana

I hope the police are letting people prove that that's their phone by describing the wallpaper and possibly the passcode.

@jaystallion shared:

I picked up my phone before from Gbawe CP back in the day. The phone was stolen from Bloom bar, and I informed a friend, who in turn rang a guy who asked me to come to Gbawe cp, and that was how they showed me sets of phones to pick mine out from. Very sophisticated thieves.

