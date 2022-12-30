The Ghana Police Service in a bid to step up security for the New Year season has deployed more of its men onto the streets

That’s not all, the service has also deployed K9 dogs to beef up the security which will be provided by the men and women in unfirm

The police say this forms part of its plans to ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians for the festive season and beyond

The Ghana Police Service has deployed more men onto the streets as it steps up security for the New Year.

According to the service, it remains committed to ensuring the security and safety of commuters during the festive season and beyond.

Officers from the Ghana Police Service with the K9 dogs Image Credit: @GhPoliceService

Police Service Deploys K9 Dogs To Complement Efforts Of Its Officers

That’s not all, the service has also deployed K9 dogs to complement the efforts of the officers.

In an update on the operations on its Facebook page, the Police Service said the move forms part of its grand security strategy for this festive season and beyond.

“The K9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service has deployed its officers with their K9 dogs to ensure the security and safety of commuters on our roads, as part of our grand security strategy for this festive season and beyond, as we work toward ensuring the safety of all.”

The post has generated exciting reactions with some lauding the service for being proactive.

De Kotoku Mayor

Such innovation God bless the leadership and all gallant officers

Papa Asante

Wow that is great work GPS is now working ..GOD bless you guys more energy comrades

Kwaku Analyst

Overall a good effort by the police, you may not find this useful but it goes a long way to show we have a new police force and IGP with a modern mind state of doing things.

Paa Fred

Things like this gives us hope that Ghana will be better. Please Ghana police it shouldn't be one time show and not only few places,it which be deployed to every part of Ghana.

More Gospel

I hail Ghana police service Great service to country and humanity. Best in West Africa at least

