Nigerian musician Ayra Starr had an almost embarrassing moment at the 2022 Afrochella Concert which took place last night as she fell on stage

The pretty and confident singer was able to salvage the situation as she quickly got up and continued with her performance

The video sparked funny reactions from netizens as some peeps laughed but admired the Nigerian's confidence

Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, performed at the 2022 Afrochella concert in Ghana and had an excellent night until something hilarious happened.

Nigerian Singer Ayra Starr Falls On Stage During Performance

Source: UGC

The energetic 'Rush' hitmaker was strutting up and down the grand stage in haste while wearing a pair of high heel boots when the unexpected happened.

Ayra tripped and fell on the ground while singing and as embarrassing as that may sound, the young and confident musician was able to salvage the situation as she quickly got up and continued performing like it was nobody's business.

It however did not make the incident any less funny as it was captured on camera by one of the many fans at the Afrochella Concert. The memorable show took place on 29th December in Accra at Marine Drive, Black Star Square. The two-day event is set to recommence on 30th December.

A video of the incident was shared on social media by one of the patrons and it sparked hilarious reactions from netizens.

Fans React To Ayra Starr Fall

Uzzy said:

Chai the fell made her voice change

adz♡ commented:

WHY WAS SHE RUNNING '

Believer teased Ayra:

but u rush ..u dey ruusshh well well .....

Lottycole 6 also laughed at Ayra:

This gal Dey rush like her song rush

ohemaa blessing could not stop laughing:

The way she stood up and continued

Privilege Emmanuel reacted:

If it was me I’ll just lay down there so they’ll think it’s an emergency

