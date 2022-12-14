Popular Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has turned heads on social media after a video of her rocking a silhouette dress surfaced online

The celebrated actress flaunted her curves while displaying her catwalk skills in the video that has since gone viral

Many internet users have taken to social media to express their views on Mrs Frimpong's strange outfit

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has caused a stir on the internet after a video of her rocking a silhouette-like outfit surfaced on the internet.

Fella Makafui looking good in her outfit. Photo Source: ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The outfit was a bodycon dress that was long enough to touch her ankles. It was a long sleeves dress that accentuated her curvy figure.

She rocked her entire look with a pair of pink heel slippers and a pink mini bag. She accessorised her look with some bracelets.

She beamed with smiles in the video as she flaunted her curves and the lovely dress. Mrs Frimpong's outfit has sparked massive reactions on the internet as many analyse the details of the dress.

This outfit is part of the Girl Boss clothing collection of popular twins Laura and Loretta.

Reactions as Fella Makafui slays in silhouette dress

ameyaw112 stated:

Okay Mrs Frimpong we see you

brownnuntor stated:

This outfit is dope, when you don't look closely u gonna think she is naked

designed_by_denora commented:

The kind of outfits I want to wear but my tummy just won’t allow.

akosuatillybae remarked:

You all watch de outfit very well, none of her private parts is showing. That’s how de dress was designed

__royaldiva22 commented:

She wants Ghanaian to forget what she wore to #wizkidlive but she lies badwe no go forget oo

osagyefo_nana_kophy_essel_1st said:

Now adays dea the traps be more than bayla traps oo! This one dea ebi ajagurajah inn cow trap oo! Eeeiii

occupygh_ said::

She’s telling us something anaa . Yoo mrs frimpong. Yati

Source: YEN.com.gh