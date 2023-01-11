An impressive and beautiful lady on TikTok turned everyday kitchen items into beautiful outfits

In a video shared on her TikTok handle, the lady who goes by the name @hotchokkolate flaunted her skill in the craft

The video has not only impressed many social media users but also heaped massive reactions from them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful and talented young lady on TikTok is raising many eyebrows after showing off her skill in turning household items into beautiful outfits.

The skillful lady who is known by the TikTok handle @hotchokkolate combined different items including water bottles, water sachets, tomato paste sachets, noodles containers, and other items to create the 'clothes'.

As the video went viral online, many netizens have also been awed by the elegant lady's beauty and how she glowed in the outfits.

Shots from video of creative lady who made kitchen item into outfits Photo credit: @hotchokkolate via TikTok

Source: UGC

Comments from netizens impressed by @hotchokkolate's outfits

The creativity of @hotchokkolate found admiration in the eyes of many netizens who shared the following thoughts in appreciation of her talent:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

user2531862840186 said:

what do you sell I want to buy

patience12sexy indicated:

awww , no be small thin day here OOO someone should make me come back again ❤️❤️

Aluko Gold mentioned:

My ear don Dey pain me ooo buh it’s definitely worth it. Kimon

Temitayo Akinola85 commented:

who else watch the video more than 20 time's you really good

Watch the video below:

20-year-old level 200 UG student makes kaftan clothes with pure water rubbers

In an equally exciting report, Craig Owusu, a 20-year-old student and photo model at the University of Ghana studying philosophy, psychology, and archaeology has created an outfit using water sachets

Information obtained directly from the level 100 student indicates that prior to him getting enrolled at UG, Craig graduated from the Osei Tutu senior high school.

Due to his exploits and creativity, Craig Owusu partook in the Youth Empowerment Awards and was able to win an award as a certificate sighted by YEN.com.gh has shown.

The kaftan cloth was created using Voltic pre-water rubbers out of which the creative young man was also able to make some slippers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh