Celebrated Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong has reminisced about the good old days as she shared an old photo from her childhood

In the photo, she was dressed in a lovely brownish-red dress that had a large flower embroidered on the front part of the dress

The photo has generated conversation among her fervent followers as many others also gush over little Moesha

Famous internet sensation Moesha Boduong has shared a throwback photo of herself from her childhood on her social media page.

Moesha Boduong drops a throwback photo. Photo Source: @moeshaboduong

Taking to her verified Instagram page, she captioned the post as a throwback photo as many people flooded the comment section to shower her with lovely compliments.

In the photo, little Moesha was spotted wearing a brownish-red dress that has a large flower embroidered across the front part of the dress. The bottom part of the dress is a double-layered gathered skirt.

From the photo, Moesha was spotted with short afro hair as she kept a stern look in the photo.

She completed her look with a pair of white knee-high socks, which she rocked with a pair of white sandals that had a pink bow placed on the top to add some design.

Reactions from netizens as Moesha Boduong droops old photo

smalling_menz remarked:

Kaish area gengstar obia boa

youngwaddle_ said:

Beautiful since day one❤️❤️

efya_baby_supreme commented:

socks mu socks

elio_kwaw remarked:

Always been beautiful ❤️❤️

edwardaganesh said:

Beautiful since childhood

Meanwhile, many of her ardent followers have showered her with lovely compliments as they gush over little Moesha.

Source: YEN.com.gh